Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2,845.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,114 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,647 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.28. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

