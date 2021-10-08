Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 133,614 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3,755.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,614 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

NYSE:KR opened at $39.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.64.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,302 shares of company stock worth $2,005,302. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

