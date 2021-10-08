Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 166,416 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 6,651.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,416 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of EWJ opened at $68.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average of $68.86.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

