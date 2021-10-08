Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1,112,652.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,326 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.39% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period.

VBR opened at $174.17 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $112.13 and a 1-year high of $180.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.83.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

