Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Jose De Jesus Loza Acquires 10,000 Shares

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jose De Jesus Loza also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Limoneira alerts:

On Friday, September 24th, Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 1,469 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $22,490.39.

On Monday, September 20th, Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 5,000 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $75,250.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Jose De Jesus Loza bought 2,617 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,726.06.

On Monday, September 13th, Jose De Jesus Loza bought 5,708 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $87,617.80.

On Friday, September 10th, Jose De Jesus Loza bought 3,222 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,263.20.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jose De Jesus Loza bought 966 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,789.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.66. 9,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.95 million, a P/E ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -43.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Limoneira by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Limoneira by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Limoneira by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Limoneira by 633.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

LMNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Limoneira presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.