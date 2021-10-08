Linamar (TSE:LNR) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

Linamar (TSE:LNR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$99.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LNR. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Linamar in a research report on Thursday.

TSE LNR traded up C$0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$66.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,022. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.83. The stock has a market cap of C$4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.75. Linamar has a 52 week low of C$42.99 and a 52 week high of C$91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.70, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Linamar will post 8.3100008 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elaine Wright sold 2,100 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.44, for a total value of C$152,114.13.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

