Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 586,578 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $70,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 39.2% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Linde by 404.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after acquiring an additional 54,699 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 96,437.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 23,145 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in Linde by 3.0% during the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 52,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Linde by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 6,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.29. 1,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,467. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.51. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $317.03. The stock has a market cap of $154.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.36.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.