LINK Market Capitalization Hits $681.10 Million (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. LINK has a total market cap of $681.10 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can now be bought for approximately $113.98 or 0.00208333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00061396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00142757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00091655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,698.90 or 0.99982083 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.75 or 0.06563400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK launched on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINK is link.network . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

