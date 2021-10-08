Lionstone Capital Management LLC Invests $26.11 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lionstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 75,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,113,000. Facebook accounts for about 6.4% of Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Argus raised their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.85.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total value of $25,662,827.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,506,590 shares of company stock valued at $902,626,954 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $332.03. The company had a trading volume of 550,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,098,116. The company has a market capitalization of $936.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.46. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.