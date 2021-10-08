Liquity (LQTY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $621,459.00

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $64.05 million and $621,459.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.83 or 0.00010769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00061625 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.95 or 0.00145902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00091335 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,150.65 or 1.00074982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,457.54 or 0.06389830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,992,540 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

