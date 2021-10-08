Liquity USD Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $728.72 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00048754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.15 or 0.00229237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00102289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

