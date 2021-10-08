Lisk Trading Up 10.4% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $3.49 or 0.00006408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $449.48 million and $40.10 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00050360 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00023457 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001738 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

