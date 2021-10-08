Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Tops $0.0355 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $97,606.18 and $48.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

