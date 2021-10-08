Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s current price.
LAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.
LAC opened at $21.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $28.75.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.