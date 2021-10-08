Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s current price.

LAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

LAC opened at $21.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

