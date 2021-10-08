Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LAC. Cormark increased their target price on Lithium Americas from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$35.00 price objective on Lithium Americas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.80.

TSE:LAC traded down C$0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$25.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,393. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of C$11.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$24.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.64. The firm has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.51.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

