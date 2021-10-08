Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Cormark from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.80.

TSE:LAC traded down C$0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$25.92. 274,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,393. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.08. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of C$11.40 and a twelve month high of C$36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 56.64, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.51.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.08). On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

