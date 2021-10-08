Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Holdings Lifted by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,073 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,478,000 after buying an additional 61,421 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,501,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,474,000 after buying an additional 28,015 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,408,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,713 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after purchasing an additional 105,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after purchasing an additional 139,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

LYV traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $99.05. 13,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,301. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.43.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

