LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,209 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.10% of LiveRamp worth $35,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RAMP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 28.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 31,746 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 10.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 409,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after acquiring an additional 39,477 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RAMP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.

Shares of RAMP opened at $48.31 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 1.17.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

