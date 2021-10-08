LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,209 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.10% of LiveRamp worth $35,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 28.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 10.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 409,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 39,477 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RAMP opened at $48.31 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $87.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 1.17.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

RAMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

