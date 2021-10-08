LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Gap Up to $46.15

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.15, but opened at $48.61. LiveRamp shares last traded at $48.19, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 1.17.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 38,647 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

