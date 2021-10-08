Lobstex (LOBS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $445,512.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $445,512.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0735 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 89.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,592,296 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.