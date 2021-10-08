LocalCoinSwap Trading Up 30.3% This Week (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $2,220.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.64 or 0.00568778 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000988 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $621.83 or 0.01153403 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,163,712 coins and its circulating supply is 50,950,935 coins. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

