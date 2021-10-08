LOCGame (LOCG) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.96 Million

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, LOCGame has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. One LOCGame coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LOCGame has a total market cap of $6.96 million and $1.15 million worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00061396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00142757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00091655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,698.90 or 0.99982083 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.75 or 0.06563400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 38,169,456 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame . LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LOCGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

