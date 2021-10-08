Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,558 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $62,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34,026.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 67,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,355,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,644,090,000 after buying an additional 214,529 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 96,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 763.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,353,000 after purchasing an additional 306,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.03.

Shares of LMT traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $351.05. The company had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,528. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $97.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

