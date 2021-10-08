Logistics Innovation Technologies (NASDAQ:LITT) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT)’s stock price rose 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 1,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 7,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

About Logistics Innovation Technologies (NASDAQ:LITT)

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is based in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.