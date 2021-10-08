Loki Tops One Day Volume of $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,572.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,640.02 or 0.06670048 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.80 or 0.00333139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $606.73 or 0.01111780 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00099821 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.94 or 0.00516629 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.94 or 0.00342550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.48 or 0.00328891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

