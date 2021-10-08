$LONDON Trading Down 33.3% Over Last Week (LONDON)

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One $LONDON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, $LONDON has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. $LONDON has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $563.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00062047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.51 or 0.00142917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00093164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,256.74 or 1.00044214 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,539.69 or 0.06526844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

$LONDON Profile

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

Buying and Selling $LONDON

