Loopring Achieves Market Capitalization of $530.63 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. Loopring has a market capitalization of $530.63 million and approximately $69.87 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loopring has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Loopring Coin Profile

LRC is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring's total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,891,644 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

