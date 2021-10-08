Loungers (LON:LGRS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 285 ($3.72) and last traded at GBX 292.50 ($3.82). Approximately 21,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 51,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 293.50 ($3.83).

Several equities analysts have commented on LGRS shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Loungers in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Loungers from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Loungers alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 281.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 278.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £300.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Loungers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loungers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.