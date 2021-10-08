LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.20% of LPL Financial worth $21,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,493 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $272,964,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,470,000 after buying an additional 152,012 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $146,650,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $164.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.13 and a 200-day moving average of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.18. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $166.66.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPLA. Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. cut their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.45.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.