LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) PT Raised to $208.00 at Morgan Stanley

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $164.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.90. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $166.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

