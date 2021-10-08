LuaSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.21 Million (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $9.21 million and $223,259.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00049300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.86 or 0.00227597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00102200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00012055 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 217,779,768 coins and its circulating supply is 114,774,218 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.