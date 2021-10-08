Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $340.00.

LNDNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Pareto Securities upgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS:LNDNF opened at $38.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89. Lundin Energy AB has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

