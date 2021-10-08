Lundin Energy AB (publ)’s (LNDNF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

LNDNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.00.

Shares of LNDNF remained flat at $$38.60 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89. Lundin Energy AB has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

