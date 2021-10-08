Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.76

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.76 and traded as low as C$9.87. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$9.92, with a volume of 82,804 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LUG shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Lundin Gold to C$13.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.84.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$172.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Pablo Mir sold 110,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total value of C$1,265,605.00.

Lundin Gold Company Profile (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

