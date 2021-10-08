LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 142 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 141.20 ($1.84). 1,259,894 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,182,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139.80 ($1.83).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of LXI REIT in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of LXI REIT in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get LXI REIT alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £988.11 million and a P/E ratio of 18.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 144.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 139.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from LXI REIT’s previous dividend of $1.46. LXI REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.73%.

About LXI REIT (LON:LXI)

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LXI REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXI REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.