Lympo Market Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.81 Million (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Lympo Market Token has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and $337,153.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00062131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00144016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00092615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,522.92 or 0.99927241 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.60 or 0.06509225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Coin Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

