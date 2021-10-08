LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Lowered by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,508,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 90,027 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.75% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $258,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,376,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 298.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 24,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,246. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $66.72 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

