M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will announce $2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the lowest is $1.91. M.D.C. posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $8.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.07 to $9.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.62 to $10.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 7.56. M.D.C. has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $63.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $325,341.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at $866,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 92.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1,955.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

