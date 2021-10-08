M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $732.39

M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 732.39 ($9.57) and traded as high as GBX 870 ($11.37). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 850 ($11.11), with a volume of 22,985 shares traded.

MPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 906 ($11.84) target price on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 906 ($11.84) target price on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 751.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 732.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £464.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

M.P. Evans Group plc, through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and develops oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

