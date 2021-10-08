Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU)’s share price fell 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. 531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 131,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91.

About Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU)

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

