Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to post ($1.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Madison Square Garden Sports reported earnings of ($1.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $2.79. The company had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.27) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSGS. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,191,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 10.6% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 947,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,972,000 after purchasing an additional 90,614 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 630,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,813,000 after purchasing an additional 34,655 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,522,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 411,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGS traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,028. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.83. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $207.09.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.