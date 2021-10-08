Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 217.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

MSGS opened at $189.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.76 and its 200-day moving average is $176.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -310.25 and a beta of 0.94. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The business had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

