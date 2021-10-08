Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Sold by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Sports accounts for 0.9% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth $93,522,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 888.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

MSGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Shares of MSGS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.25. 130,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,161. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.84. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The business had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.27) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

