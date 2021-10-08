Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Gap Up to $78.35

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $78.35, but opened at $80.88. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $80.88, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.27 and its 200 day moving average is $102.30.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

