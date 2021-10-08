Maecenas (ART) Price Tops $0.0036

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $246,572.36 and $877.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00049185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.12 or 0.00226163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00102862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00012313 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

