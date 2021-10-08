MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Up to $16.12

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.12, but opened at $16.77. MAG Silver shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 7,006 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.67 and a beta of 0.98.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 883.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Mark Stevens acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 43.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

