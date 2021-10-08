MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Up to $16.12

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.12, but opened at $16.77. MAG Silver shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 7,006 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.67 and a beta of 0.98.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 883.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Mark Stevens acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 43.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.
Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.