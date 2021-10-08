Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 818.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,903 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of Magellan Health worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGLN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Health by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 4,790.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGLN opened at $94.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.95 and a 52 week high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

