Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Magnite worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Magnite by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the second quarter worth $115,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 350.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $28.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.46. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.93 and a beta of 2.31.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $2,262,093.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,358,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,779,857.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,672 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,548. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

