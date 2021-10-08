Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million.

MGY has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Shares of MGY opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,296,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 67,856 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 661,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 223,539 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.7% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,800,000 after buying an additional 284,591 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,391,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after buying an additional 192,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

